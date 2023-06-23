Third suspect arrested in shooting that injured 10

A third suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the June 13 shooting in LoDo after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals.

DENVER — Police arrested a third suspect Friday in connection with a shooting in Lower Downtown Denver that injured 10 people.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 20th and Market streets.

10 people were injured, police said, including one suspect. DPD said their investigation revealed the shooting was likely the result of a fight that broke out during a drug deal.

Police said they did not think the shooting was related to celebrations of the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship win earlier that night.

Five guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, including one of the people hit by gunfire. Ricardo Vazquez, 23, was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance. Raoul Jones, 33, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to police.

Police said their investigation led them to a third suspect, 24-year-old Kenneth Blakely. On Friday, he was arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

