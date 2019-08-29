AURORA, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after police said he tried to meet up with a young girl he had been having "inappropriate conversations" with online, a release from the Aurora Police Department (APD) says.

Israel Martinez-Santiago, 42, is facing charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sex assault on a child.

The victim's family notified police when they discovered Martinez-Santiago was having inappropriate online conversations with the young girl, APD said.

>In the video above, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office offers some tips to keep kids safe when using social media.

Police said theu set up a meeting, where Martinez-Santiago thought he would meet the girl. Instead, he was arrested.

According to police, Martinez-Santiago works as a gardener and might travel around the Denver metro area as part of his job. They are asking anyone who was a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim of his to reach out to Aurora Police Detective McGinty at tmcginty@auroragov.org.

Martinez-Santiago is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail without bond.

