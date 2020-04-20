DENVER — A man who was transported to the hospital on Sunday morning was arrested for attempting to run over a security guard at a crime scene, according to a probable cause statement from Denver Police (DPD).

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, a security officer with Front Range Patrol was patrolling the property of the Armaranth Apartments at 2190 E. 11th Ave. in Denver, according to the DPD statement. That's in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

The security guard, who was on patrol due to recent burglaries, saw several suspects inside the building with property from the building, according to the statement.

When the security officer tried to confront the suspects, they ran and tried to drive away in a silver vehicle, the statement reads.

According to the statement, the suspect driving the vehicle tried to run over the security officer. The security officer then fired his weapon into the vehicle, saying he was in fear for his life, the statement says.

About 30 minutes later, the driver called police from the location of 2356 N. Gilpin St., where he reported he had been shot, according to Denver Police.

The suspect was transported to Denver Health and was eventually taken into custody by matching his clothing with video surveillance captured at the scene, police said.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Steven Whitney, who was taken into custody at Denver Health, according to the statement.

