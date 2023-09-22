Suspected burglar on rental scooter identified thanks to GPS and username

He has not been arrested yet, but court documents indicate a man spotted scootering around a neighborhood to commit burglaries is now known to police.

DENVER — On an August morning, Patti Robison and her husband found someone made off with two brand new e-bikes and golf clubs from their garage in their neighborhood near the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Several home security videos in the alleyway capture a man scootering around the neighborhood and then loading up the $7,000 worth of stolen goods into a white vehicle about an hour later.

“Somebody with that trademark usage of that scooter is gonna get caught really quickly, I hope,” Robinson told 9NEWS.

Robinson found a Lime scooter near her garage where the burglary occurred and sent police images of the scooter’s serial number. Police conducted a search warrant for the scooter’s historical GPS location data and account username.

The suspect, who is seen on video, appears to have used his real name when renting the scooter, according to a copy of the search warrant obtained by 9NEWS.

The search warrant also shows the route the suspect took while on the scooter when he was captured on video.

“Makes you question his IQ,” Robinson said while laughing. “This was not a rocket scientist. Bottom line he’s got our stuff and he’s been hitting other places in the neighborhood,” she added.

9NEWS is not naming the man identified as the scooter user because he hasn’t been officially arrested or charged, but a background check on his name reveals he’s currently wanted on two prior theft cases in Denver that occurred in 2022.

Robinson said other neighbors report capturing the same man on video as he scootered around before burglarizing their homes.