Teen who killed another teen while handling AR-15 pleads guilty

Abel Vargas pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter after police said he pulled the trigger while showing another teen an AR-15 rifle.

AURORA, Colo. — A teen charged in the November 2021 deadly shooting of another teen in Aurora has pleaded guilty.

Abel Vargas, 18, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter on April 29 in the death of another 18-year-old, court records show.

The Aurora Police Department said Vargas was arrested on Nov. 14 after the shooting in the 13000 block of East 33rd Place.

Police said Vargas knew the victim and was showing him an AR-15 rifle when he pulled the trigger while handling the gun, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a friend, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Vargas' sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 24 in Adams County Court.

