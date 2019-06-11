BOULDER, Colo. — A man faces numerous charges after he stole a UPS truck and assaulted the driver, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were notified about the incident. A short time later, officers spotted the stolen truck headed southbound on 28th Street, according to BPD.

They attempted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect on Pearl Street just west of 28th Street.

William Shamblin, 34, faces the following charges:

Third-degree assault

Felony theft

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

The truck was returned to driver, who declined medical treatment, according to a spokesperson for BPD.

