A suspect is dead after the Westminster Police Department said he led law enforcement on a pursuit and tried to hit an officer, prompting the officer to open fire.

The man was shot in the area of West 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard just after 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Westminster police.

No officers were injured during the incident, which began when police said a suspect threatened loss prevention personnel with a knife at a business in the 11800 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

That suspect ran away, according to the Westminster Police Department, and another took off in a car.

Officers found the suspect in the car a short time later, and began to pursue him as he eluded officers. The Westminster Police Department said officers made multiple attempts to disable the car, and that the driver tried to hit an officer who was out of his patrol car.

The officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect, who died at the hospital.

Neither the suspect nor officer involved in the incident has been identified.

The suspect who ran away was arrested by other officers, according to the news release.

There is not believed to be danger to the public, according to police.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigation Thursday’s incident.

