Storage facility manager fatally shot while working

Sheryl Salzbrenner faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the Oct. 7 shooting at a Westminster storage facility.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind the counter at Storage Etc., an arrest affidavit from the Westminster Police Department says.

According to the document, security video captured the shooting. It showed the victim seated behind the counter on the phone when a woman walked in wearing a dark-colored wig. The woman walked over toward the victim and "reached over the counter toward her," the affidavit says. The victim grabbed onto the suspect who then shot the victim.

The victim fell backward while still holding onto the suspect's wig, according to the document. The suspect is seen in the video retrieving her wig from behind the counter and then exiting the store.

Investigators identified 44-year-old Sheryl Salzbrenner as a suspect and determined that her husband of 18 years had been dating the victim. Salzbrenner's husband told investigators they'd been separated for the last two years and during that time he'd been dating the victim, the affidavit says.

When he was asked who might hurt the victim, he said the only person he could think of was Salzbrenner. According to the affidavit, he said that Salzbrenner believed that the victim had stolen from her and indicated that the two had been in a previous physical altercation at the same storage facility about a year earlier.

He said, however, he "didn't want to think Sheryl was capable of something like that," the affidavit says. When he reviewed the security video, he conceded that the suspect in the video looked like Salzbrenner.

She was arrested late Saturday afternoon and is due in court Friday.