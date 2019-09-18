BOULDER, Colo. — A woman believes she was assaulted and pepper sprayed during a night late last month that she can't remember, according to Boulder police.

The 19-year-old went the emergency room at Boulder Community Health on Wednesday, Aug. 28 according to Boulder police. She told officers she thought she had been assaulted but could not remember several hours of the night before.

Investigators said they believe she was pepper sprayed.

Police said the woman was out drinking with friends when she left and tried to walk home. She got lost and disoriented, according to the release.

She called a friend for help and police said that person tried to help guide her home.

Her friends then went out looking for her by tracking her cell phone. Police said they found her phone and one shoe but did not see her.

Police have confirmed the woman was seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the area of 10th Street and Cascade Avenue and then again just after 2:30 a.m. near Broadway and Alpine Avenues. It's not clear if this was before or after she started walking home.

Around 7:30 a.m. police said the woman woke up in a stranger's apartment near Broadway and Cedar Avenues and was asked to leave. They do not know where she was between 2:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Police said they do not believe anyone in the apartment had any interaction with the woman until they found her in the morning. It's not clear how she got inside.

Investigators are waiting for lab reports to determine whether the woman was sexually assaulted or if she may have ingested anything that may have caused her memory gap.

She is described by police as a white woman who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, shorts and flip flops on the night of the possible assault.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with this woman on Aug. 28 is asked to call Detective Darren Fladung at 303-441-4484.

