KUSA — A woman will spend 45 years in prison for stabbing another woman to death at an Adams County motel in 2016, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Maria Morado, 25, was handed down the sentence by Adams County District Court Judge Sharon Holbrook on Thursday. Morado had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Savanna Chapman, 28.

On May 19, 2016, investigators say Morado suddenly stabbed Chapman in the chest while at the White Rock Motel at 5555 Federal Boulevard. Chapman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where she later died.

Witnesses said Morado was a drug addict who had been acting “crazy and paranoid” in the hours leading up to the stabbing, the release said.

Police said she fled the motel after the stabbing but was later located and arrested.

Morado was also sentenced to an additional year in prison stemming from a drug distribution case in which she was charged with while incarcerated.

