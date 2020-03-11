WATCH LIVE: DPS holds briefing about COVID-19

Susana Cordova will provide an update at 10:30 a.m. as parents voice concerns about return to remote learning.

DENVER — Shortly after parents protested the return to remote learning for some elementary school students, the superintendent of the Denver Public School District (DPS) will hold a briefing to discuss current health conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susana Cordova will be joined during the 10:30 a.m. briefing by Dr. Bill Burman from Denver Health.

Last week, Denver's mayor announced that the city and county were shifting back to Level 3 on the state's COVID-19 dial due to troubling trends in data in areas such as the positivity rate and hospitalizations.

Not long after that announcement, DPS announced that students in grades three through five would shift back to remote learning after only about two weeks of in-person instruction.

The move upset some parents, who organized protests on Friday afternoon and Monday morning. They questioned why other districts are able to make in-person learning work. The president of the Denver teacher's union, however, said she agreed with the move and said current conditions just aren't safe.

All DPS students started the school year remotely, but its youngest students were slowly phasing into classrooms.

Students who are in grade two or below will remain in school as of now. Remote learning will continue for grades three through five through Thanksgiving when the situation will be reevaluated.