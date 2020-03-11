x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Back to Learning

WATCH LIVE: DPS holds briefing about COVID-19

Susana Cordova will provide an update at 10:30 a.m. as parents voice concerns about return to remote learning.

DENVER — Shortly after parents protested the return to remote learning for some elementary school students, the superintendent of the Denver Public School District (DPS) will hold a briefing to discuss current health conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susana Cordova will be joined during the 10:30 a.m. briefing by Dr. Bill Burman from Denver Health.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE 

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE 

Last week, Denver's mayor announced that the city and county were shifting back to Level 3 on the state's COVID-19 dial due to troubling trends in data in areas such as the positivity rate and hospitalizations.

RELATED: 'No easy answers': DPS scales back in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 trends

Not long after that announcement, DPS announced that students in grades three through five would shift back to remote learning after only about two weeks of in-person instruction.

The move upset some parents, who organized protests on Friday afternoon and Monday morning. They questioned why other districts are able to make in-person learning work. The president of the Denver teacher's union, however, said she agreed with the move and said current conditions just aren't safe.

RELATED: Parents protest DPS decision to return to remote learning

All DPS students started the school year remotely, but its youngest students were slowly phasing into classrooms.

Students who are in grade two or below will remain in school as of now. Remote learning will continue for grades three through five through Thanksgiving when the situation will be reevaluated. 

Remote learning will continue through the end of the year for students in grades six through 12.

RELATED: Denver sees 'egregious' public health order violations, issues warning

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus