School delays start of preschool classes due to teacher shortage

When you combine a high cost of living and low teacher pay, solving the teacher shortage isn't easy in Colorado. Unfilled positions increased 64% in one year.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Going back to school is only possible if there’s a teacher in the classroom. No teachers? No school.

Staff shortages in Jeffco canceled preschool classes at one school, while Douglas County schools is asking voters to raise their own taxes to hire more teachers.

"Colorado is really in the thick of it. One of the hardest hit areas," said Jared Stallones, dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Colorado.

Stallones said as more teachers retire and fewer people fill their places, the future looks challenging. While it’s too early to have hard data for this school year, the number of unfilled teaching positions at the start of the school year increased 64% from 2021 to 2022 -- from 440 to 722 unfilled positions.

"This is not just a temporary or momentary shortage. This is endemic," said Stallones.

While most kids went back to the classroom at Secrest Elementary in Arvada Tuesday, the youngest did not.

Chrissy McClain was ready to take her 3-year-old daughter to her first day of school. They signed up for classes through the state’s universal pre-k program. Then she got an email a couple days ago from Jeffco Public Schools telling parents the start of preschool classes at Secrest was delayed because of a shortage of teachers.

"It says, 'Dear Secrest parents, families and staff. It is with regret that we inform you of a delay in opening our preschool classrooms for this upcoming school year,'" McClain said, reading the email. "'Due to unforeseen staffing challenges, Secrest will not be ready to open our preschool classrooms on August 15.'"

The email McClain got blames the problem on “unforeseen staffing challenges.” Districts around the state are struggling to hire teachers.

"We used to have hundreds of applicants for a teaching position. Today we have 5 or 3 or sometimes zero," said Dougco's Superintendent Erin Kane.

In DougCo, Kane said the district is short 52 teachers and 155 teaching assistants. Voters there will now decide whether to increase their own taxes to fund schools. The proposal will try and make up a $130 million funding gap that’s left Dougco unable to pay teachers competitive wages.

"When someone right across the way offers you $19,000 more a year, it’s really hard to turn that away," said Kane.

The state actually added incentives to become a teacher recently. Colorado signed on to a compact that simplifies the process for teachers to move here from out of state. And teachers can now get a stipend to finish their student teaching.

Still, in a state like Colorado where teacher pay is low and cost of living is high, it’s no surprise we’re in this situation.

Back at Secrest, parents now hope preschool will start on the 23rd as the district scrambles to hire some last-minute teachers.

"If they don’t hire anybody, then what’s next?" said McClain.