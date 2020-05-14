CSU president: Campus will be open for in-person learning in August

A campus pandemic preparedness team is considering a variety of options to mitigate COVID-19 risk in the university community.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University will be open for in-person learning in August, President Joyce McConnell said in a video message sent to the university community Wednesday.

>> In the video above, local school districts talk about their plans for the fall semester.

"We look forward to welcoming faculty, staff and students back to campus and to welcoming our new students to campus for the very first time in August," McConnell said, acknowledging that the campus community would likely have many questions around safety following the announcement.

The university pandemic preparedness team is relying on guidance from the Department of Education, the CDC and state and local health departments as it makes comprehensive plans for the fall semester.

"Although we may start the fall semester off in person, things can change throughout the semester so we are building plans that are adaptable and will allow us to respond to the guidance that comes out along the way," pandemic preparedness team co-chair Lori Lynn said.