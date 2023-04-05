DPS budget for next year includes $9 million for safety

Denver's superintendent is proposing $9 million for school safety in next school year's budget.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is proposing $9 million to be spent next year on safety related to the comprehensive plan he is tasked with creating.

Marrero will discuss his proposed 2023-2024 budget with the DPS Board of Education during a special board meeting and executive session Thursday.

In the executive session, which is closed to the public, the board is expected to receive legal advice “related to the superintendent’s contract.”

Marrero released the first draft of the district safety plan Monday.

The 48-page draft recommended a long-term approach to school resource officers — which were temporarily reinstated after two administrators were shot March 22 at East High School — and installing “weapons detection” systems in schools.

