CEO of DSST to leave after current school year

Bill Kurtz founded Montview High School in 2003 with one class, and since then it has grown to a network of 16 charter schools serving more than 7,000 students.

DENVER — The man who founded the DSST charter school network announced Friday that he's leaving DSST at the end of the current school.

Bill Kurtz started DSST Public Schools with a founding team of 13 staff members at Montview High School in 2003. He said he plans to leave in June to allow for plenty of time for a "well-thought-out" succession plan.

"DSST is ready for a new leader to take DSST to greater heights," Kurtz said. "A new CEO will bring different insights, skills and experiences to lead the organization into our next decade. DSST is ready for that and will benefit from that."

Under his leadership, DSST has grown from a single school serving a 9th-grade class of 129 students to 16 schools with a staff of 900, serving 7,200 students. Since that time, Bill has inspired a whole community of students, their families, and staff to work toward a vision to transform urban public education by eliminating educational inequity and preparing all students for success in college and the 21st century.

DSST: Montview was known for a unique school culture centered on our Core Values, being the highest-performing high school in Denver and becoming the first high school in Colorado to have its seniors earn 100% college admittance., according to the Board of Directors.

The board went on to say that Kurtz rallied teachers and school leaders to redefine how a rigorous, college-prep, STEM-centered program could change the lives of our students and their families.