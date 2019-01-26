DENVER — Today a long-standing building along Evans near the University intersection became a pile of wood and glass after an excavator tore it down

An excavator tore down the University of Denver's Driscoll Student Center as part of the university's $143 million plan to overhaul the campus, including replacing three buildings.

The $72.5 million Community Commons building replacing the Driscoll Student Center will include expanded central dining and meeting places.

The other two buildings will include a $55.5 million first-year residence hall, as well as a career achievement and global alumni center for $15 million.

The campus overhaul stems from DU's "Impact 2025" plan, a long-term strategic plan that involves rethinking — and rebuilding — the 153-year-old campus.

Saunders Construction is the lead contractor on the project.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS