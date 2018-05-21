Having beer and liquor at events just got easier for Colorado State University and other Colorado colleges and organizations.

As Fort Collins brewers and distillers gathered at the Lincoln Center on Friday morning for the inaugural CSU-hosted Liquid Arts Forum, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law that deregulates parts of the industry.

House Bill 18-1096 makes it easier for state colleges and other organizations to obtain special event liquor permits.

“We already have a liquor license for specific parts of campus, but this now gives us more flexibility,” said Jeff Callaway, director of fermentation science at CSU.

