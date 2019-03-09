COLORADO, USA — Students enrolling in graduate school may be influenced by regional trends when choosing which areas to pursue master’s degrees in, according to a new report from Olivet Nazarene University.

The report narrowed down more than 150 master’s degree focuses in a 2015 Georgetown University study to find the 17 degrees that had more than 2,000 searches per month, on average.

Data from the Google AdWords platform’s search volume trends shows the most searched master’s degrees in each state from July 2018 to July 2019.

Here in Colorado, business administration took the top spot for most popular master’s degree focus, followed by psychology, then biology.

