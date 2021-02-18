Westminster Public Schools offering 12 extra school days to make up for COVID

Due to learning difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Westminster schools is adding extra, optional school days.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Public Schools (WPS) announced Thursday it is offering students 12 extra school days to make up for learning losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school year was originally scheduled to end Tuesday, May 25, and the extra days would extend that to Friday, June 11.

Schools will still be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Students are not required to attend, but WPS Superintendent Dr. Pamela Swanson said she strongly encourages parents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The beauty of our Competency Based System is that every student can take full advantage of this additional time," Swanson said in a recent letter to the community. "A student who is behind his/her peers can catch up, while a high-achieving student can continue to push themselves to the next level.”

Teachers and principals will be reaching out to parents in the coming weeks to get a firm count of the number of students participating, and WPS said new federal COVID funding will pay staff for the additional days.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students as normal.

WPS said a record number of parents and guardians responded to a recent survey, with about two-thirds saying they supported to proposal.

However, WPS said that some parents responded that their children need a break.

Before the survey was sent to parents, WPS said employees were asked if they preferred extending this school year, or beginning next school year earlier. The staff had a strong preference for extending the current school year.

WPS said a virtual meeting will be held on Monday, March 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. for the entire community, and a link will be provided in the near future.