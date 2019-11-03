LITTLETON, Colo — Mexican acoustic duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela are heading to Littleton to play the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms on Sunday, July 28.

Doors to the show are at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts an hour later. This is the first time they'll play the Front Range since late last year where many in Colorado were surprised to find that just two people and their acoustic guitars could make so much noise.

If you're wondering what you might hear at the Chatfield Farms show, expect a lot of music of their latest release, "Mettavolution."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Get your tickets at this link or by phone at 1-888-929-7849.

General admission tickets are $62.74 plus fees.

