She's back.

Last fall, we found out Linda Hamilton would be returning to play Sarah Connor for the first time since 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," but in a brand-new, official photo from the upcoming "Terminator" reboot, we're finally getting to see what her character looks like almost 3 decades later. Long story short: Hamilton may be 61 now but we still wouldn't mess with her.

The 2018 version of the Connor character has chopped off her signature ponytail, but some things never change: she's still got her favorite accessories: aviator shades and a loaded shotgun.

Kerry Brown/Paramount Pictures

This time around, Hamilton's not the only woman defending the world from artificial intelligence gone awry. She's handed off her character's dirty tank top to co-star Mackenzie Davis ("The Martian, "Halt and Catch Fire"). Davis's character takes the lead, her arms and chest marked by strange etchings. They're joined by Colombian actress Natalia Reyes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, now 71, is also back for the sixth film but we have yet to see a new photo of his T-800 Terminator in action.

Hamilton appears with fellow actors Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes. The film will be released in theaters on November 22, 2019.

Copyright 2018 USA TODAY