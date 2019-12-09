DENVER — Less than two months after warning of a hepatitis A outbreak in Colorado, the first reported death related to the disease has been confirmed, health officials said on Thursday.

The person, who has only been described as a Denver resident, had risk factors consistent with those experienced by others in this outbreak, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Since October 2018, there have been 163 outbreak cases of the disease and 120 hospitalizations related to it.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that can be caused by a virus. It is highly contagious and can cause liver disease that can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, but rarely results in death.

“Deaths from hepatitis A are rare, but they can occur, especially when people who have other medical conditions get the disease,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist. “This unfortunate death reminds us that the critical work our local public health agencies have been doing to vaccinate at-risk populations must continue. This outbreak is not over.”

On Sept. 9, an inmate at the Downtown Detention Center tested positive for the for the disease. As a precaution, the Denver Sheriffs Department moved several other inmates at the jail to other units.

"Upon guidance from Denver Health, three housing units will have minimal movement at the Downtown Detention Center," the Denver Sheriff Department said. "The individuals in these units are not symptomatic, and they have all been offered the vaccine."

In July, Denver health officials announced they were ramping up education and outreach efforts for hepatitis A after a handful of new cases were diagnosed in the city. Efforts included increasing access to free vaccinations for people at homeless shelters and increased educational messaging through printed materials and targeted digital advertising.

Hepatitis A can be spread through fecal-oral contamination, sharing needles, or through intimate contact with someone who is ill. Symptoms include jaundice, nausea, cola-colored urine, and fatigue, CDPHE said.

According to the CDPHE, the majority of cases in the outbreak have occurred in El Paso County, but cases have also occurred in Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Fremont, Jefferson and Pueblo counties.

Since the outbreak, more than 8,000 high-risk people in Colorado have been vaccinated, according to CDPHE.

