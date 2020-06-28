6 JBS workers who died from COVID-19 commemorated with billboards in Greeley

The Local 7 union that represents JBS workers is holding a memorial event for the workers at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

GREELEY, Colo. — Six JBS workers who died from COVID-19 in the outbreak at the meat processing plan in Greeley will be commemorated Sunday in Greeley.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 is organizing the memorial event at 11:30 a.m. and will stream it on their Facebook page.

The event will begin with remarks at UFCW Local 7 headquarters, at 1006 9th Ave. in Greeley, and speakers include Sen. Michael Bennet and family members of the workers who died.

After the speeches will be a drive-by procession by family members and friends of the workers who died, union members and community members. The procession will pass two billboards in Greeley that honor the workers, on 8th Avenue and Hwy 34.

>Above: The video is from May 18, 2020, on two essential workers who died from COVID-19 in Colorado.

The procession route, which starts at noon, will follow this route:

Starting at the Union Office 1006 9th Ave.

11th St. West to 11th Ave

11th Ave North to H St.

H St. East to 8th Ave Bus.85

8th Ave South to 22nd St.

22nd St. East to Hwy 85

Hwy 85 South to Hwy 34

Hwy 34 West to end at Intersection of Hwy 34 and 11th Ave.

The JBS meat-packing plant closed April 16 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and reopened about a week later. More than 100 employees at the plant contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The six employees who died and who will be commemorated on Saturday are: Saul Longoria Sanchez, Tibursio Rivera López, Eduardo Conchas de la Cruz, Way Ler, Daniel Avila Loma and Tin Aye.