Search for at-home tests might be futile, but PCR tests are available at community test sites

As COVID-19 positive cases rise, people are seeking out more tests.

COLORADO, USA — Driving across the Denver metro area and trying to find a COVID-19 rapid at-home test might be futile, as our 9News crew found out on Thursday.

A Walgreens in Lakewood and a CVS in Denver had signs on the windows warning that they were out of the tests before customers even made it inside the store.

A Target employee in Aurora tiredly said they had no more tests and added that everyone kept asking.

Eventually we were able to get a BinaxNow rapid test through the app GoPuff, but after telling viewers this on the 5 p.m. news, GoPuff too quickly sold out.

Of course, getting a PCR test is more reliable anyway, but many people don't have time to wait for those results before they see family for the holidays.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said results from their community test sites are taking one to two days, but they will be closed on Christmas, which could delay results this weekend.

A UCHealth spokesperson said they still have appointments available for PCR tests and that their results are coming back within 10 to 24 hours.

For Kaiser members, a spokesperson said PCR test results are taking about 24 to come back, as well.

People can still sign up for the state's Rapid At-Home testing program. They will mail rapid tests to your home for free.

A spokesperson with CDPHE said in an email "to date, we have distributed more than 1.3 million tests to Coloradans. There has been significant demand for the program since it began, and we have experienced a steady increase in demand since then."