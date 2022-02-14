WATCH LIVE: Boulder County Board of Health discussing mask mandates

Boulder County is the only metro county with a mask mandate still in place.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Board of Health will discuss the county's mask mandates during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The county's current policy requires masks in public indoor spaces "during periods of Substantial or High Transmission as displayed on the Boulder County Public Health Status Page." Once Boulder County drops into moderate or low transmission for 21 consecutive days, the mask mandate will automatically be rescinded, according to the policy, which is in place until further notice.

Masks are also currently required in childcare, K-12 schools and indoor youth activities and camps in the county.

The board will discuss both parts of this policy during their meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will discuss both parts of this policy during their meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Boulder County is the only metro county with a mask mandate still in place. Douglas County does not have a countywide mask mandate, and the mandates for Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Jefferson and Larimer counties ended earlier this month.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment still requires masks in schools and childcare facilities, but that order is set to expire Feb. 25.

