Colorado coronavirus latest May 23: Polis signs several executive orders in response to pandemic

One of the orders eliminates copays for COVID-19 testing for those who rely on Medicaid.

COLORADO, USA — Douglas County got the go-ahead Friday from the state health department to reopen restaurants, gyms, churches and Park Meadows mall with lower occupancy rates.

Gov. Jared Polis signed several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state on Saturday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

Polis signs executive orders on Medicaid, disaster declaration

Gov. Jared Polis signed several executive orders Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders are:

An increase in the state's Medicaid home health-care workforce and the elimination of copays for COVID-19 testing for those who rely on Medicaid

An extension of the state's disaster declaration through June 21.

An extension of the suspension of certain statues that will allow the state Department of Corrections to combat the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons.

An extension of the suspension of in-person instruction at all elementary and secondary schools through the end of the school year.

Douglas County gets approval to reopen restaurants, gyms

Douglas County's restaurants, gyms, churches and Park Meadows mall could all reopen soon, after the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a variance request for the county Friday night.

In a two-page letter, the head of the state health department granted the detailed proposals with one amendment: capping occupancy levels at 50 percent of the posted capacity, allowing for a minimum of 28 square feet per person not to exceed 175 people, the letter said.

The Douglas County variance comes after weeks of positive data from the county, according to the letter. The county has had a disease incidence rate of 22 per 100,000 residents and a 1% to 8% positivity rate over the past two weeks, according to the letter.

There are strings attached. If the county experiences a growth of the virus triggering two of four potential triggers, the variance would be rescinded.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 23,487 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 23,191 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,324 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,088 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,301 people had died, 1,062 from COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 55% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 4,082 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,037 the day prior.

As of 4:15 p.m. on May 22, 444 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 48 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 90% of facilities reported data on May 22.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 142,667 people have been tested, up from 139,937 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.