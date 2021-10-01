State health leaders to provide COVID-19 update

A briefing is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. Friday with the latest information about vaccines and hospitalizations.

COLORADO, USA — State health leaders will provide an update Friday afternoon about COVID-19 in Colorado as cases in the state have appeared to plateau in recent weeks.

The update set to begin at 1:10 p.m. will include the following people:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE

Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper, Colorado National Guard, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response

As of Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said there were 1,897 new COVID-19 cases which was plateau or slight decline. There were 866 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and the majority of those patients have not been vaccinated, according to Polis.

The state had reopened several mass vaccination sites to accommodate an anticipated increase in vaccine demand due to boosters shots but in large part that demand has not materialized. That's in part because a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board.

They instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. Booster have not yet been recommended for those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.