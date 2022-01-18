Here's where to get free KN95 masks through the state

KN95 and surgical-grade masks will be available later this week at various locations, with a limit of five per person per month.

COLORADO, USA — KN95 and surgical-grade masks will be available for free at various locations across the state later this week to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) announced Tuesday.

They'll be available later this week at selected public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs and community centers. There's a limit of five masks per person per month.

The distribution, according to the governor's office, is part of an effort to provide high-quality personal protective equipment to Coloradans who might be especially at risk during the pandemic and future public health emergencies. With the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the state recommends people upgrade from cloth masks to medical-grade masks like KN95 or surgical masks.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical-grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection," Gov. Jared Polis said.

"We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor-approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical-grade masks directly to communities," Polis said.

Vaccination and mask-wearing are the two most important tools Coloradans can use to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to health leaders.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages all Coloradans to keep masks with them in public and wear them if asked.

Everyone age 2 and older must still wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. This is required by federal law for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

There is no state mandate for masking indoors, but many local ordinances are in place.

Anyone age 5 or older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters have also been approved for those 12 and older using the following guidance.

Are 12 or older and received your second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Are 18 or older and received your second dose of Moderna at least five months ago.

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should get a dose of either Pfizer or Moderna two months or more after you first got vaccinated

Visit covid19.colorado.gov for more information about where to find a vaccine.