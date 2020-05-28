WATCH LIVE: Colorado labor officials provide update as unemployment claims remain high, continue slowl decline

CDLE will hold its weekly briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Claims for regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in Colorado declined slightly for the sixth straight week, according to new numbers released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

There were 15,603 initial regular unemployment claims filed for the week ending May 23. The week prior there were 17,825 claims.

CDLE will host its weekly briefing at 10 a.m. Once it begins you can listen to inside this story or through the 9NEWS app.

In addition, regular UI claims, there were 6,635 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims (gig worker, self-employed) filed May 17 - 23. Over the past ten weeks a total of 421,403 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 498,851 claims including federal PUA benefits.

Last week, $95.3 million in benefits was paid out. Between March 29 and May 23 a total of $616.8 Million has been paid to claimants.

During the height of the Great Recession (2009-10), $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the previous highest monthly total on record. Approximately $315 million in regular UI benefits were paid out in April 2020.