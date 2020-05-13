Gov. Polis and President Trump to meet at White House

The two meet at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. You'll be able watch their meeting live when it happens.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will meet with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Polis shared a photo of himself on a plane Wednesday morning on his Facebook page saying he was headed to Washington. He's scheduled to meet with the president at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

"I’ll be updating him [the president] about the situation in Colorado and cementing a stronger partnership with our federal government on supplies and testing," said Polis in the post.

Once it begins you'll be able to watch it here or through the 9NEWS app.

Following their meeting, Polis is scheduled to speak separately to members of the media. That's tentatively scheduled to take place around 4:30 p.m. You'll also be able to watch that here.

Polis is meeting with the president just about two weeks after the state transitioned to the less restrictive safer-at-home public health order. On Monday, Polis said the state should have data related to the new order on or around May 25. He said that data would allow officials to begin conversations about how restaurants can open for indoor seating.

At the end of May, Polis said the decision will be made on summer camps. Polis said these timelines all depend on how well Coloradans are taking precautions including staying home, wearing masks and limiting social interaction.