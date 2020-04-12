Pitkin County ready to launch COVID-19 affidavit for Aspen area visitors

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — An affidavit requiring visitors to acknowledge they have come to the area with a negative COVID-19 test and understand the local public health orders is being prepared for mass distribution in Pitkin County so that lodges and businesses are prepared for its implementation on Dec. 14.
That’s according to county manager Jon Peacock, who gave a COVID update Tuesday to Aspen City Council and county commissioners during a joint meeting.
The goal between now and Dec. 14 is to make guests aware of the requirements before they arrive, which puts the burden on industry representatives and the government to communicate collaboratively.
“One of our challenges is Pitkin County is the only county in Colorado that will have these types of requirements,” Peacock said, “and so it’s going to take an extra push in partnership with all of our partners to make sure guests are aware of these requirements, hopefully before they come, but if not, at least after they get here.”
