Pitkin County ready to launch COVID-19 affidavit for Aspen area visitors

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — An affidavit requiring visitors to acknowledge they have come to the area with a negative COVID-19 test and understand the local public health orders is being prepared for mass distribution in Pitkin County so that lodges and businesses are prepared for its implementation on Dec. 14.

That’s according to county manager Jon Peacock, who gave a COVID update Tuesday to Aspen City Council and county commissioners during a joint meeting.

The goal between now and Dec. 14 is to make guests aware of the requirements before they arrive, which puts the burden on industry representatives and the government to communicate collaboratively.