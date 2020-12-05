UV Light used to disinfect mountain lodges

While the lodges are closed due to the coronavirus workers are using the UV light system to disinfect rooms and common areas.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 Breckenridge is closed to the public but there's still been a lot of activity behind the scenes.

Crews have been busy disinfecting hundreds of condos at several mountain lodges owned by Breckenridge Grand Vacations, according to CEO Mike Dudick. They've been working with new technology from a Colorado company.

“The next level of cleaning which is UV light disinfection will kill at a hospital rate of disinfection almost every virus that can possibly be in the room," Dudick said.

Hotels and short-term rentals may get to reopen by June 1 and they're preparing for that possibility.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has around 800 condo units at several properties including Grand Colorado on Peak 8, Grand Lodge on Peak 7, Grand Timber Lodge and Gold Point Resort.

Each one is getting blasted with state of the art lights that flash bright UV pulses. In lab tests, 99.9% of viruses and bacteria were killed, according to the Colorado company that makes the lights.

“It shoots a blast of light out every six seconds and it recirculates so it can blast a high-intensity beam of light,” said Dudick. "This is not just countertops and tabletops, this is the carpet the drapes the couches the chairs all of it gets zapped by the UV light.”

The technology comes from PURO UV Disinfection Lighting based in Lakewood. Dudick said his company bought around 50 lights so they can keep cleaning rooms after each guest has checked out.

It takes about 15 minutes to disinfect a room with UV light and it can be used in common areas like lobbies, spas, and gyms too.

“We can make sure in the front of the house and in the back of the house, make sure any lingering COVID virus are killed daily," he said.