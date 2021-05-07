Arapahoe Basin to offer ski-up COVID-19 vaccinations next weekend

Everyone who gets the vaccine at the free clinic will also get a free Bloody Mary, draft beer or soda.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado — When it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it doesn't get much more convenient than this.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is partnering with Summit County Public Health to offer ski and walk-up vaccinations on Sunday, May 16, according to a release.

The release said 200 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on a first-come, first served basis between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., with no pre-registration required. Colorado residency isn't required either, the release said.

VIDEO ABOVE: New COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy slowing progress

Everyone who gets the vaccine at the free clinic will also get a free Bloody Mary, draft beer or soda from A-Basin's Alley Bar & Grill, the release said.

“We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with Summit County Public Health and to bring this vaccine opportunity to A-Basin. From the beginning of this ski season, we have worked together toward the common goal of protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees alike. Hopefully by bringing this vaccine point of distribution to A-Basin, we can help our community continue the progress that we have made to put this challenging year behind us,” said Tony Cammarata, A-Basin operations director and head of ski patrol. “We thought it was the least we could do to thank our guests for their contribution with a bacon Bloody Mary on the 6th Alley deck.”

The vaccine tent will be located on A-Basin's Beach, the release said, with first responders from A-Basin Ski Patrol on hand to help. Anyone ages 18 and up is eligible.

The Beach is adjacent to the first aid building and near the Black Mountain Express Lift at the far southeast corner of the lower parking lot.

The release said if the weather doesn't cooperate, the vaccination site will be on the second floor of the main A-frame building. Four free parking lots and one paid lot will be available.

Participants will be required to wait for 15 minutes after receiving their shot to ensure there are no adverse reactions, the release said, before enjoying their free beverage.