Centura Health offers orphaned doses of the COVID-19

Here is what you need to know if your vaccine supplier is unable to provide a second dose.

DENVER — Centura Health announced on Friday they will provide a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone whose supplier is unable to administer it.

Some hospital systems in Colorado have been getting more calls from people looking for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, even when they didn't receive the first dose from that hospital system.

Dr. Richard Zane, with UCHealth, said this could be for a myriad of reasons.

"We've had people move to Colorado but got their first dose someplace else and want to have their second dose," said Zane. "Or, people got an appointment in Pueblo and La Junta, went there for their first dose, don't want to travel back there for their second dose."

To prepare for your second orphan dose vaccine appointment:

Call 720-603-1380 to ensure the appointment is scheduled on the day when the correct vaccine is being given, corresponding with the brand (Moderna or Pfizer) of the first dose.

to ensure the appointment is scheduled on the day when the correct vaccine is being given, corresponding with the brand (Moderna or Pfizer) of the first dose. Be sure to bring the vaccine card to the appointment.

If you received the first dose at a Centura clinic, please reference the confirmation email for scheduling instructions or contact 720-603-1380 to schedule your second dose at the same location.