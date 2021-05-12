Colorado health providers get the ok to give Pfizer COVID vaccine to anyone over 12

The FDA amended its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to include children between 12 and 15.

DENVER — Colorado providers have received a formal ok from the state to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up who wants one.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) made this announcement on Wednesday night. People under the age of 18 will need parental consent before getting their shots.

All of the state’s Community Vaccination Sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, and most do not require an appointment.



“We are excited to hear that we are able to offer this safe and effective vaccine to nearly 300,000 additional Coloradans between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Dr. Alexis Burakoff, a medical epidemiologist at CDPHE, in a news release. “As more older Coloradans have accessed the vaccine, we are seeing higher rates of cases in teenagers and children. We know there is a clear correlation between high vaccination rates and low infection rates, and this vaccine can now provide relief for thousands of additional families across the state.”

This comes after the FDA amended its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine to include children between 12 and 15. The vaccine showed 100% efficacy in a clinical trial for children in this age group without adverse effects, CDPHE said.