Eligible DPS students can get COVID-19 vaccine at clinics at schools

The school district expects to have about 6,000 vaccine appointment opportunities for students through Denver Health.

DENVER — More than 22,000 students at Denver Public Schools (DPS) can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine and the district is trying to make that process easier for families.

Denver Health is partnering with DPS to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students at six drive-up clinics over the next three weeks. The drive-up clinics will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and appointments are required.

DPS COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Evie Dennis Campus : First dose – Saturday, April 17; second dose – Saturday, May 8.

: First dose – Saturday, April 17; second dose – Saturday, May 8. Abraham Lincoln High School : First dose – Sunday, April 18; second dose – Sunday, May 9.

: First dose – Sunday, April 18; second dose – Sunday, May 9. South High School : First dose – Saturday, April 24; second dose – Saturday, May 15.

: First dose – Saturday, April 24; second dose – Saturday, May 15. Manual High School : First dose – Sunday, April 25; second dose – Sunday, May 16.

: First dose – Sunday, April 25; second dose – Sunday, May 16. North High School : First dose – Saturday, May 1; second dose – Saturday, May 22.

: First dose – Saturday, May 1; second dose – Saturday, May 22. East High School: First dose – Sunday, May 2; second dose – Sunday, May 23.

"We know for many in our community members vaccination has been a huge sigh of relief," said Lauren Dunn, senior advisor at DPS.

A message was sent to eligible students on Monday. Over the next two days, all eligible students will receive an email invitation to make a vaccination appointment. They can make an appointment through Denver Health at any of the clinics, regardless of home address or school of enrollment.

Right now, a COVID-19 vaccine is not required for enrollment at DPS.

"We expect to have approximately 6,000 vaccine appointment opportunities through Denver Health at our drive up clinics over the next few weeks," Dunn said.

Children's Hospital Colorado also administers Pfizer and can provide appointments for both DPS students and their family members. The health care provider said patients must be 16 years or older on the day they sign up using the web portal.

"We also know Children's Hospital will provide as many vaccine appointments as they can," she said. "They can provide more than 1,000 a day, but they are serving a population greater than just DPS students."

People ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. DPS hopes the interest among students will be similar to the general public.

"We are eager to support our students in getting vaccinated if they believe it is the right opportunity for them," Dunn said.

Over the past few months, the district has already worked with health partners to help vaccinate school employees. DPS anticipates there will be more in-person learning next school year.

"Vaccines will be an amazing tool in our tool box to get there," said Dunn.