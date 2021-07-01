How to volunteer to help with the vaccine in Colorado

CDPHE said more than 1,000 volunteers are already supporting the state's vaccine task force.

COLORADO, USA — After 45 years on the frontlines, Martha Cross is now on the sidelines.

“I finished up my nursing career nursing students at [Emily Griffith Technical College], but resigned from that position when the pandemic hit," Cross said.

The retired nurse has watched the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, and it's made her want to get back to work as a volunteer.

“This what medical people are about," Cross said. "Helping.”

Cross, like many others, reached out to 9NEWS questioning how she could volunteer to help with the vaccine.

“I’ve been a nurse for a long time," Cross said. "I can give shots. I’m willing to stand in the parking area and watch people for 15 minutes for [allergic reactions].”

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment [CDPHE] said more than 1,000 volunteers are supporting the Colorado vaccine task force. The support team for the task force includes volunteers, CDPHE staff, Colorado National Guard staff and contracted healthcare workers.

"Volunteer staff is an important part of the Vaccine Support Team effort as we expand vaccine administration beyond health care workers," CDPHE said in a written statement.

CDPHE said the vaccine support team is currently helping the Colorado Dept. of Corrections, Teller County, Summit County, Rio Blanco County and CPDHE points of distribution. Volunteers could also help in future mass vaccination clinics, CPDHE said.

“I think that there’s probably a lot of medical people that would [be] very, very willing to step up, volunteer, help," said Cross.

People like Cross who want to volunteer can register using the Colorado Volunteer mobilizer website.

Cross said she would register on the site and hopes to be off the sidelines soon.