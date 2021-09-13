Radio host, self-proclaimed 'right-wing religious fanatic' Bob Enyart dies of COVID-19

A former director of Colorado Right to Life, he used his cable television show to mock AIDS victims.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Self-proclaimed "right-wing religious fanatic" radio host Bob Enyart of Colorado, who urged a boycott of COVID-19 vaccines, has died of COVID-19, his longtime radio co-host confirmed to 9NEWS.

Enyart, a one-time director of Colorado Right to Life, used his former cable television show to mock AIDS victims by name.

Recently, Enyart urged a boycott of COVID-19 vaccines "to further increase social tension and put pressure on the child killers."

At one time, Enyart also called for the death penalty for women who have abortions. His opposition to COVID-19 vaccines was based on the use of fetal stem cells in their development.

Enyart and his wife Cheryl had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, according to a social media post by Denver Bible Church in Wheat Ridge, where Enyart preached.

Enyart's longtime radio co-host told 9NEWS, "I'm sure he'd do the same thing all over again."

