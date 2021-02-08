Get a book, get a shot: Weld County hosts vaccine events at libraries to increase rates

Weld is the state’s only populous county with a one-shot vaccination rate under 60%.

GREELEY, Colo. — Weld County reported in a news release Tuesday that there has been a 20% increase in COVID vaccination rates in the "past several weeks.”

In Weld, where GOP commissioners previously defied state public health orders, 58.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose of the vaccine as of Aug. 3. That means Weld has the 33rd highest vaccination rate out of 64 counties in Colorado.

Weld is the state’s only populous county, with more than 5% of the state population, with a one-shot vaccination rate under 60%. Boulder County has the highest rate among populous counties, at 79.7%. Denver is at 77%.

The Weld County Health Department says reasons for the recent increase in vaccinations could include going back to school, employer requirements and the delta variant. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said Monday that 95.5% of new cases of COVID-19 were caused by the delta variant and hospitalization rates are about five or six times higher for those who aren't vaccinated.

In an effort to get the vaccine to even more people, the Weld County Health Department will host vaccine clinics at county libraries throughout August.

The state's vaccination rate as a whole is just over 70%.

Fifteen counties in Colorado have surpassed the goal of a 70% vaccination rate. Gov. Jared Polis said Monday he is aiming to get the state to 80% – which he said will be harder than it was going from 0% to 70%

Sparsely populated San Juan County reports 100% of eligible adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Rural Cheyenne County is at the bottom of Colorado's vaccination rates, at 31.3%.

This is the schedule for Weld County's library events:

• Farr Regional Library (Greeley), Friday, August 6, 1:30 – 4:00 PM

• Hudson Library, Monday, August 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Erie Community Library, Tuesday, August 10, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

• Lincoln Park Library (Greeley), Wednesday, August 11, 12:00 – 4:00 PM

• Carbon Valley Regional Library (Firestone), Saturday, August 14, 1:00 – 4:00 PM

• Book Mobile: Monday, August 16 (Town of Carr, Community Church, 12:15 – 1:15 PM; Nunn, Town Park, 2:00 - 2:45 PM; Pierce, Jones Park, 3:15-4:30 PM)

• Kersey Library, Tuesday, August 17, 11:00 – 3:00 PM

• Riverside Library and Cultural Center (Evans), Wednesday, August 18, 3:00 – 6:00 PM

• Centennial Park Library (Greeley), Tuesday, August 24, 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

• Nantes Library (Gilcrest), Wednesday, August 25, 10:00 PM – 12:30 PM

• Platteville Library, Wednesday, August 25, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Milliken Library, Thursday, August 26, 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

• Johnstown Library, Thursday, August 26, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM