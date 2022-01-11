Vail Resorts to offer end of season bonus to hourly employees

All full-time and part-time hourly employees will be eligible for $2/hour bonus.

VAIL, Colo. — Calling this ski season “incredibly challenging,” CEO Kirstin Lynch on Monday said employees who stick with Vail Resorts through the end of the season will receive a $2 per hour bonus for all hours worked after Jan. 1.

“It is unusual to take these actions in the middle of the season, but this is an unusual season,” Lynch told employees in an email.

The full payout of the bonus will occur in May; employees must work through their season-end date to be eligible.

The bonus is for this season only; Lynch said Vail Resorts will review employee compensation at the end of the season.

“These bonus programs are specific to this year and the unique challenges of this season,” Lynch said.

Lynch acknowledged that Vail Resorts workers have carried an extra burden this season.

“Staffing was always going to be tight given the global labor shortage, but the acceleration of Omicron, late snow, and many other factors created particularly challenging impacts for our operations teams,” she said. “We were all hoping this season would be more ‘normal,’ however, as we went through the busy holiday period, it became apparent that we are still navigating the impacts of this pandemic.”

Vail Resorts received a barrage of bad press to start 2022, with tales of bad guest experiences over the holidays making headlines from coast to coast.

> Watch video above: 'It's definitely changed the mood': Heavy snow in the mountains helps some community businesses

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.