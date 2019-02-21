DENVER — On Tuesday, a letter went out to parents at Bright Horizons Montessori at Greenwood Plaza about a possible mumps outbreak. The letter written by center director Lisa Boston says there are one or more cases of the disease at the school.

Boston warns that some kids may have contracted a milder form of mumps if they haven't finished their mumps vaccines.

9NEWS medical expert Dr. Comilla Sasson says outbreaks like this are happening across the nation. Some pediatricians are now urging parents to get their kids vaccinated earlier.

"That may mean getting three shots instead of the two shots that you normally get with an immunity schedule,” she said. “But because of the outbreak and because of the risk of getting measles, we're actually potentially offering kids between six and 12 months of age leaning it a little bit earlier so that we can get that immunity started."

According to the CDC, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that typically starts with fever, headache and then swollen glands.