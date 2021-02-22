Ford to distribute face masks at 6 Colorado dealerships Tuesday

Ford has set a goal of producing 120 million medical-grade masks for donation by mid-2021.

DENVER — Ford Motor Company announced it has begun distribution of more than 20 million face masks across the southwestern United States.

Ford said it will distribute 95,000 face masks at six Ford dealerships in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The public is invited to stop by any of the six sites to pick up to 20 disposable face masks while supplies last. Distribution will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centennial Groove Ford

Colorado Springs Phil Long Ford of Motor City Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills

Denver Freeway Ford Phil Long Ford of Denver

Greeley Spradley Barr Ford Lincoln of Greeley



Ford said its "Mask Donation Day" is part of its #FinishStrong initiative — "a public call to action encouraging Americans to pull together, protect each other and help save lives in the months ahead until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available."

Since it began making personal protective equipment (PPE) in April 2020, Ford said it has manufactured 70 million face masks, 20 million face shields, 50,000 patient ventilators, more than 32,000 powered air-purifying respirators in collaboration with 3M and 1.6 million washable isolation gowns.

The motor company said that in partnership with its philanthropic arm, Ford Fund, it has distributed more than 70 million masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships in all 50 states.

Ford added it will hit its goal of producing 120 million medical-grade masks for donation to at-risk communities by mid-2021.

Learn more about the #FinishStrong initiative at Ford.com.

