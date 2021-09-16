Tips to Safe2Tell increase as students return to class

Safe2Tell staff believe the drop-off in calls to the tip line was due to the pandemic and remote learning. They took 900 calls last month.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's Safe2Tell tip line still isn't ringing quite as much as it was before the pandemic, but the people who run the tip hotline think that's about to change.

Safe2Tell is the phone tip line designed for students to anonymously report threats, harmful behaviors or mental health concerns they may have about a friend, classmate or school staff.

The tip line reports fell during the pandemic – down from 1,500 calls in August 2019 to a little over 700 tip calls in August 2020.

The director of Safe2Tell said she thinks students in remote learning drove the drop-off in calls, because they saw the call numbers increase after school was back in session.

More than 900 tips were dialed in to the phone line last month.

"The problems still exist and even more so because kids are adjusting to a new learning environment," Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins said. "We consider high tip volume a good thing that indicates a positive reporting culture that students feel comfortable reaching out when they have a concern."

Jenkins said she thinks tip calls could top pre-pandemic levels, since kids are getting used to being back to school in person.

To report a concern, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org, or use the Safe2Tell app. Every call is anonymous.