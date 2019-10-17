PARKER, Colo. — Businesses in Parker can no longer sell kratom products after the town council recently passed an ordinance banning the herbal drug.

Kratom comes from a tree that grows Thailand, Malasia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Its leaves have traditionally been used as medicine, and users say kratom is not addictive and helps with a variety of issues, from back pain to opioid addiction.

But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that it may be addictive. Several coroners in Colorado have linked several deaths to kratom overdoses.

Businesses who violate the order can be fined up to $500 per violation.

Monument, Castle Rock and Denver also have restrictions on the sale of kratom.

