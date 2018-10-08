KUSA — Seven cases of salmonella have been identified so far stemming from the Arapahoe County Fair or 4-H events associated with it, according to a news release from the Tri-County Health Department.

Health officials are now trying to determine the culprit for the outbreak of the bacterial infection, which the victims were exposed to between July 21 to July 29.

It can take between 6 hours to 10 days for salmonella symptoms to begin. The bacteria is commonly found in the intestines of animals including poultry, reptiles, amphibians, pigs, cattle or pets.

The Tri-County Health Department said salmonella is most commonly spread by eating food or water that has been contaminated with feces from an infected animal.

Some of the symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea and stomach cramps, as well as fever, nausea or vomiting.

If you visited the Arapahoe County Fair and have experienced any of these symptoms, the health department recommends that you visit your doctor.

