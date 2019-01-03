DENVER — A Denver elementary school sent out a notice to parents Friday morning that it would close immediately due to an increase in illnesses among students and staff, according to a Facebook post.

The decision to close Ashley Elementary was made for the safety of students and staff, the Facebook post said. The school is located at 1914 Syracuse Street in Denver.

Friday's post did not provide specifics about the illnesses but said Denver Public Schools facilities staff would be cleaning the school Friday evening and over the weekend so that classes can be held on Monday.

On Tuesday, the school said in a Facebook post that a bug stomach bug was going around. That post said that 25 percent of students were absent as well as many staff members.

In a post Thursday evening, the school urged parents to keep their children home unless they've been fever free for at least 24 hours.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, parents were asked to come to the school to pick up their child if possible. If parents could not do that, the school said they would be able to keep students at the school for the duration of the regular school day.

The school said students that normally walk home will be allowed to do so, but only after permission is received from their parent or guardian.

Several schools in the Greeley area were also closed Friday due to illness. They included Madison Elementary School, Scott Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, Jefferson Junior High School, and the Transitions Program housed at the former Cameron Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6 said the closures were related to the norovirus, which is a gastrointestinal virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and occasionally fever.

