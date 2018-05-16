Busy moms and dads, this workout is for you!

This workout aims to motivate and inspire you to get moving on the sidelines at whatever sport you are cheering on.

While your kids are playing, you’ll be sweating! Don’t overthink it and break it up however you want.

Goal: to complete 200 lunges. These can be walking forward, walking reverse, or in place.

Every time your team scores, you do 10 squats.

Every time the other team scores, you do 5 push-ups (or burpees!)

Before you know it, you’ll have a lot of steps in and your body will thank you for it.

Snag some fellow moms and dads and have them join you, and let’s get moving.

