Gilpin County sheriff’s deputy investigated for use of force, and for bragging about it in texts

Deputy Filip Perry texted an acquaintance a violent clip from his body camera and wrote that he would do the job "for free."

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Editor's note: This story contains body camera footage of the use of force and associated quotes with offensive language.

A Gilpin County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation and on paid leave for allegedly using too much force after he slammed an arrestee into a car.

Deputy Filip Perry approached Daniel O’Donnell in a parking garage in June because he was suspected of driving under the influence and recklessly, according to body camera footage. The moment O’Donnell stepped back out of the car, Perry pulled O’Donnell into his Jeep truck with such force that O’Donnell’s head whip-lashed off of the metal wheel cover.

O’Donnell said his head “banged” and his eye socket became swollen and bruised.

“I remember being assaulted and not understanding why,” he said in an interview with 9NEWS. “If we don’t have trust among the police, that could bode very negatively for the whole community.”

After O’Donnell was handcuffed, Perry said the beating could have been worse

“I told you to put your hands behind your f**king back,” Perry said on his body camera after the struggle. “The only reason you didn’t get f**king beat tonight is because I f**king know you. This is f**king r*tarded -- you should’ve listened to me.”

Court records showed O’Donnell was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer and violating a protective order.

Cherokee Blake, Gilpin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, wrote in a statement that Perry’s actions did not meet the “expectations of the office” and said he is under an internal affairs investigation for the force used in the arrest. She would not discuss any possible punishment because of the pending investigation.

Sheriff Kevin Armstrong declined multiple requests for an interview because he has the last say in the office’s appeal process.

9NEWS obtained evidence that Perry bragged about slamming O’Donnell. Perry allegedly texted a violent clip from his body camera footage to an acquaintance outside of law enforcement hours after the arrest.

“Even if I had no bills I’d do it for free,” Perry wrote. “I’m a big, tough, lawman.”

In addition to texts bragging about the rough arrest, Perry also sent two “honey badger don’t care” GIFs, an Internet reference that generally means someone thinks they are a tough person who does what they want.

9NEWS agreed not to name the whistleblower because they fear backlash. The authenticity of the texts was confirmed through a screenshot, screen-recording of the texts and a call to Perry through the number provided. Perry identified himself as “Filip” when a 9NEWS reporter called the number.

O’Donnell said Perry’s texts were disrespectful and broke trust.

“They’re not here to be big bad lawmen, they’re here to enforce the law,” he said.

O’Donnell said he wants Perry to be held accountable but not fired.

“I believe there was brutality,” he said. “I don’t believe anyone’s a bad person. But I do believe it needs to be rectified in some way.”

Blake wrote in an additional statement that the internal investigation will include 9NEWS’ findings.

“We have extended the investigation due to new information that was provided by 9 News that requires further review in order to thoroughly investigate the situation,” she wrote.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office’s body camera policy requires any possible release of video or audio to be vetted through a procedure.

Blake wrote in a statement that Perry’s actions did not follow protocol.

“Deputy Perry stated his actions did not meet his own expectations, nor those of his trainers, supervisors, the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office, or the profession as a whole,” Blake wrote.

Perry did not return a request for comment via call or texts.

Aaron Adelson contributed to this report.