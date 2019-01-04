BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead and four others are injured, including two children, after a three-vehicle crash in Boulder County.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a Porsche and two SUVs on U.S. 36 near Longmont Dam Road outside Lyons just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about that person has been released.

A man, woman, and girl who were in one of the SUVs were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital, but it's not clear which vehicle he was in.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by a CSP vehicular crimes trooper, and it's not known whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

U.S. 36 is shut down from Apple Valley Road to Estes Park for the investigation. The closure could last for a few more hours, according to CSP.

