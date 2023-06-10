1 dead, 5 injured in rollover crash

The deadly single-car crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 76, Arvada Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — One person is dead and five are injured after a single-car rollover crash in Arvada early Saturday morning, police said.

The Arvada Police Department said the fatal crash happened eastbound on Interstate 70, at Interstate 76, around 12:24 a.m.

There were six people total inside the five-passenger Dodge Sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl, a spokesperson said, and most were reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

Multiple people were ejected in the crash, police said. A spokesperson for the department said one of the ejected passengers was an adult woman who died due to her injuries.

Another adult woman and four juvenile girls were taken to the hospital, according to the spokesperson. They all suffered serious injuries except the driver.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the spokesperson said. Police are still investigating the crash and no one is in custody at this time.

Police said all lanes were closed eastbound on I-70 at Wadsworth as a result of the crash. The lanes closed at around 2:16 a.m. and reopened at 4:30 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation's posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#TrafficAlert APD investigating a single car rollover crash easbound I-70 at I-76. Six passengers, multiple people ejected. One adult fatality. One adult and four other passengers, including the driver, transported to area hospitals in various conditions. Occured at 1224 am. pic.twitter.com/2DJMjsdeY2 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) October 7, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.